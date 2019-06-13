Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 907 Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 135,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.5% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 109,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 106,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $290.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim set a $236.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $235.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.23.

BIIB opened at $230.43 on Thursday. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $216.12 and a twelve month high of $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.10. Biogen had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.05 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.48 per share, with a total value of $1,007,169.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 118,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $229.94 per share, with a total value of $27,211,559.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,415.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 173,035 shares of company stock valued at $39,759,632 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

