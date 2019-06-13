Salzman & Co. Inc. Invests $20.21 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Salzman & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,211,000. Alphabet makes up 18.4% of Salzman & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 97.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,643,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273,995 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 86,154.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,316,919,000 after acquiring an additional 125,866 shares during the period. Finally, Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,399.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,361.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,077.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $748.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.51 by $1.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 423 shares of company stock valued at $494,939. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/salzman-co-inc-invests-20-21-million-in-alphabet-inc-nasdaqgoog-stock.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.