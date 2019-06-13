salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $93,855.60 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $93,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $91,326.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total transaction of $96,775.80.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Parker Harris sold 6,330 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $989,948.70.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Parker Harris sold 6,330 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total transaction of $996,531.90.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $1,009,541.26.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $996,246.16.

NYSE CRM opened at $151.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.39. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 426.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

