Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Safestay (LON:SSTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.
LON:SSTY traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 33 ($0.43). The stock had a trading volume of 14,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,233. Safestay has a one year low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 50.78 ($0.66). The stock has a market cap of $21.34 million and a P/E ratio of -12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.78.
About Safestay
