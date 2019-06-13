Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Safestay (LON:SSTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:SSTY traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 33 ($0.43). The stock had a trading volume of 14,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,233. Safestay has a one year low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 50.78 ($0.66). The stock has a market cap of $21.34 million and a P/E ratio of -12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.78.

About Safestay

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

