SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.0803 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $171.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0803 or 0.00000978 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.01879309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00076137 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00341810 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00014966 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011359 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007846 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009096 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

