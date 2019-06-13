RWS (LON:RWS) Price Target Increased to GBX 670 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

RWS (LON:RWS) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 670 ($8.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities lowered RWS to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get RWS alerts:

LON:RWS opened at GBX 615 ($8.04) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 59.13. RWS has a one year low of GBX 379 ($4.95) and a one year high of GBX 632 ($8.26).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.