Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $18,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,174,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 115,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 115.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 82,059 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 624,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 68,625 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

