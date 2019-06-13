Rupert Robson Purchases 249 Shares of Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) Stock

Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) insider Rupert Robson bought 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 689 ($9.00) per share, with a total value of £1,715.61 ($2,241.75).

Shares of SNN opened at GBX 682 ($8.91) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31. Sanne Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 446.50 ($5.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 737 ($9.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $977.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.11%.

SNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities downgraded Sanne Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC raised their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective (up previously from GBX 650 ($8.49)) on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanne Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 795 ($10.39).

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

