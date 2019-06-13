Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4,097.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,171,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,842,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.90.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $365.10 on Thursday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $245.59 and a 52-week high of $369.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.52. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurence Neil Hunn sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.76, for a total transaction of $16,673,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,866 shares in the company, valued at $77,644,902.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.13, for a total value of $574,227.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,741,285.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,506,518. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

