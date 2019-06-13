Rodger Novak Sells 50,000 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 898,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,410,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.08. 45,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 15.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.96. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $66.72.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.90% and a negative net margin of 8,839.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Rodger Novak Sells 50,000 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/rodger-novak-sells-50000-shares-of-crispr-therapeutics-ag-nasdaqcrsp-stock.html.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.