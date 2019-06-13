Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $239,000 in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) Stock

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000.
Shares of BATS:DTEC opened at $29.53 on Thursday.
