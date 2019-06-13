Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $193,000 Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LivaNova by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,995,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,750,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,915,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,101,000 after purchasing an additional 127,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in LivaNova by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,398,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $250.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 1,300 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $91,819.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $310,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

