Rock (RKT) Market Cap Achieves $6.51 Million

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded 60.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Rock token can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Rock has a market cap of $6.51 million and $1,504.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rock has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00421840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.35 or 0.02549483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00160028 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00021865 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Rock Token Profile

Rock was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,253,525 tokens. Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rock is gbx.gi . The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rock

Rock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.