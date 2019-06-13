Rhumbline Advisers Sells 892 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.05% of ChemoCentryx worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 14.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 103.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 46,860.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 369.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $456,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $80,570.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,234,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,284,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,570 shares of company stock worth $3,313,980. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.37. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 111.15% and a negative net margin of 97.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCXI. BidaskClub downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

