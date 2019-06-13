RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 23.81%.

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.21. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

