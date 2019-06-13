Reviewing Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) and Tufin Software Technologies (NASDAQ:TUFN)

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digimarc and Tufin Software Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $21.19 million 29.60 -$32.51 million ($2.86) -18.08 Tufin Software Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tufin Software Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digimarc.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Digimarc and Tufin Software Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 3 1 0 2.25 Tufin Software Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

Digimarc presently has a consensus target price of $52.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1.27%. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus target price of $28.86, suggesting a potential upside of 30.16%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than Digimarc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Digimarc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and Tufin Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -154.70% -55.04% -50.23% Tufin Software Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tufin Software Technologies beats Digimarc on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment. The company also provides Digimarc Discover software that enables an ecosystem of connected devices to identify content or materials and deliver information. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as retail point of sale transaction processing; track and trace of products within the supply chain; quality control in manufacturing processes; counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; linking to networks and providing access to information; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications. The company provides solutions in the areas of change management, software-defined data center, firewall optimization, payment card industry data security standard compliance, network segmentation, continuous compliance, risk management, next generation firewall, and business continuity aspects for firewall/network administrators, chief security officers/chief information security officers, compliance officers, service providers, independent auditors, application owners, and chief information officers. It serves telecommunication, financial, energy and utility, retail, government, transportation, and pharmaceutical markets through a network of partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel with additional offices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

