Revain (R) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.32 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Revain has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001402 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, BitForex and Kucoin. Revain has a market cap of $54.95 million and $2.32 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00430112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $190.49 or 0.02353343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00157710 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BitFlip, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, HitBTC, BitForex, C-CEX, YoBit, Mercatox, OKEx and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

