Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RCII has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.41. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $696.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.62 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.