Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Renault earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Renault’s ranking:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “top pick” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS RNSDF opened at $63.50 on Thursday. Renault has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $98.55.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

