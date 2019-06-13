Regalcoin Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Regalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Regalcoin has a total market cap of $107,417.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Regalcoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002342 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Regalcoin

Regalcoin (REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official website is regalcoin.co . Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Regalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Regalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.