Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) versus Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Head to Head Survey

Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) and Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of Reebonz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Reebonz has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reebonz and Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz $88.38 million 0.25 -$35.24 million N/A N/A Qurate Retail Inc Series A $14.07 billion 0.40 $916.00 million $1.86 7.07

Qurate Retail Inc Series A has higher revenue and earnings than Reebonz.

Profitability

This table compares Reebonz and Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz N/A -93.13% -55.78% Qurate Retail Inc Series A 4.22% 14.19% 4.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Reebonz and Qurate Retail Inc Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz 0 0 2 0 3.00 Qurate Retail Inc Series A 1 1 4 0 2.50

Reebonz presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a consensus price target of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 83.75%. Given Reebonz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Reebonz is more favorable than Qurate Retail Inc Series A.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc Series A beats Reebonz on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

