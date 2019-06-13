Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) Stake Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHT. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,703,926 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $2,548,970,000 after purchasing an additional 103,057 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHT opened at $185.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.49. Red Hat Inc has a 12-month low of $115.31 and a 12-month high of $186.36.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.64 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 35.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Red Hat Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

