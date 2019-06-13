Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,300 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 7,500 ($98.00) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,450 ($97.35) to GBX 7,550 ($98.65) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,154.12 ($93.48).
Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,660 ($87.02) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
