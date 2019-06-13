Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,300 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 7,500 ($98.00) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,450 ($97.35) to GBX 7,550 ($98.65) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,154.12 ($93.48).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,660 ($87.02) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,290 ($82.19) per share, with a total value of £9,183.40 ($11,999.74). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,375 ($83.30) per share, for a total transaction of £68,595 ($89,631.52).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

