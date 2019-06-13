Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Flex (FLEX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX):

6/11/2019 – Flex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/6/2019 – Flex was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2019 – Flex was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2019 – Flex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/7/2019 – Flex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flex reported mixed fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings came in line with estimates, but revenues missed the same. The company provided a modest guidance. Sluggish demand from China, soft demand from networking customers, and weakness in semiconductor capital equipment and energy verticals, negatively impacted financial performance. However, expansion in cloud data center design capabilities and 4G/5G network buildout aided growth in CEC segment. The company is benefiting from robust performance across edge and hyperscale computing end markets. New bookings primarily from medical group deserve a special mention. Strength in company’s intellectual property (IP) portfolio and low-cost manufacturing are other positives. Moreover, stringent cost measures are favoring margin expansion. Additionally, the company’s initiatives to return cash to shareholders through buybacks hold promise.”

4/23/2019 – Flex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.42. 4,566,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 154,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,145 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1,608.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,043,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 20,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

