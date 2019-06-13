RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett Sells 2,201 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total value of $331,360.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,800 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $421,288.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 5,381 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $809,732.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $152.67 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $123.50 and a twelve month high of $169.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. ValuEngine raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on RBC Bearings to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

