Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,055 Shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 71.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BG Staffing were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGSF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BG Staffing by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BG Staffing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 75,915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in BG Staffing during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in BG Staffing by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BG Staffing by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period.

Shares of BGSF opened at $17.58 on Thursday. BG Staffing Inc has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

