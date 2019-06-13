Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Radius Health posted earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($3.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($2.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.01. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 233.12% and a negative net margin of 176.84%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $21.28. 2,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,626. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $979.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.16.

In other Radius Health news, VP Joseph Francis Kelly purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $54,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debasish Roychowdhury sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

