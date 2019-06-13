R Charles Shufeldt Buys 2,000 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Director R Charles Shufeldt purchased 2,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ACBI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.28. 3,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,924. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACBI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

