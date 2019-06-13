Qwertycoin (QWC) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $215,699.00 and approximately $410.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 88,678,162,055 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.