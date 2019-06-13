QuinStreet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,139 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,194% compared to the average daily volume of 88 put options.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,480.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 966.7% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

QNST opened at $16.09 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $808.96 million, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.11). QuinStreet had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

