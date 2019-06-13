Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Issued By B. Riley

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&W Seed in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for S&W Seed’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

SANW stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.