PUBLYTO Token Hits One Day Volume of $246,599.00 (PUB)

PUBLYTO Token (CURRENCY:PUB) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. PUBLYTO Token has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $246,599.00 worth of PUBLYTO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLYTO Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Chaince. During the last week, PUBLYTO Token has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00423633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.62 or 0.02576118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00163175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00018344 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000822 BTC.

PUBLYTO Token Token Profile

PUBLYTO Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,497,764,594 tokens. The official website for PUBLYTO Token is publyto.com . PUBLYTO Token’s official Twitter account is @publyto . The official message board for PUBLYTO Token is medium.com/publyto

PUBLYTO Token Token Trading

PUBLYTO Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Chaince. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLYTO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLYTO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLYTO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

