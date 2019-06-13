PTC Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,811 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,025% compared to the typical daily volume of 161 put options.

In other news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $1,335,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 815 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $74,548.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,368.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,705,488 over the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $252,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 30.1% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 317,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,298,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PTC by 963.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after purchasing an additional 824,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in PTC by 2.0% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,848,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,380,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

PTC stock opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. PTC has a one year low of $76.67 and a one year high of $107.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

