PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Bank of America

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of PTC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.50.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. PTC has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.29 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $1,335,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $74,548.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,368.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,705,488. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PTC by 8,190.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,497,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,607 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 646.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

