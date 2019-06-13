Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx(R). Protalix’s unique expression system presents a proprietary method for developing recombinant proteins in a cost-effective, industrial-scale manner. Protalix’s first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. “

Get Protalix Biotherapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Shares of PLX stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.83.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,017,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.71% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.