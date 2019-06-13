Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,490 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $36,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,340,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 54,922 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $98.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Longbow Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

NYSE RS opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $96.36.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.61%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $246,875.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,255 shares in the company, valued at $761,853.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,038,329.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,772.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,455. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

