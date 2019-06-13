Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $32.93 Million Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $32,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in II-VI by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,246,000 after purchasing an additional 223,854 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,133,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after acquiring an additional 83,519 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 470,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 75,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities set a $41.00 price target on II-VI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.82.

II-VI stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. II-VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.93 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 10,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $407,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $103,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,331.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,609 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

