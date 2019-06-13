Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,376,589 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 74,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.08% of Cree worth $479,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 58.0% during the first quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth approximately $702,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 562,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $120,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,110.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cree stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.48. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The LED producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.73 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/primecap-management-co-ca-reduces-position-in-cree-inc-nasdaqcree.html.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.