PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Trading 9.5% Higher

Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) traded up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $29.62. 1,603,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 638,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.33 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.76%. PolyOne’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter worth $28,638,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 2,760.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 902,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 871,249 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 5,062.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 480,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 471,290 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1,665.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 381,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,561,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,389,000 after buying an additional 243,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

