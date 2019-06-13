Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on POLR. Numis Securities reduced their target price on Polar Capital from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an add rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Shore Capital lifted their target price on Polar Capital from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

POLR stock opened at GBX 554 ($7.24) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $520.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. Polar Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 447 ($5.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 738 ($9.64).

In other news, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66), for a total value of £765,000 ($999,608.00). Also, insider Quintin Price purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,400.63).

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

