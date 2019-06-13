Polar Capital LLP Has $331.93 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Polar Capital LLP trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52,497 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.5% of Polar Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $331,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,088,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 263,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 15,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,077.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.51 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,399.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,361.50.

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.32, for a total value of $106,383.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $463,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total value of $96,038.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,601.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 423 shares of company stock valued at $494,939. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

