PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.53 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

