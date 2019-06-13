Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.20). Pioneer Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Energy Services.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PES shares. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PES. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 208,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,641,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 314,859 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 37,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services stock remained flat at $$0.32 during trading hours on Friday. 261,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857,337. Pioneer Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.62.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Energy Services (PES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.