Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.20). Pioneer Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Energy Services.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PES shares. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PES. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 208,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,641,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 314,859 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 37,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services stock remained flat at $$0.32 during trading hours on Friday. 261,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857,337. Pioneer Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.62.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

