Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $482,000 Position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.46 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.81. Paramount Group Inc has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $191.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.26 million. Paramount Group had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/pictet-asset-management-ltd-has-482000-position-in-paramount-group-inc-nysepgre.html.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.