Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.45 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

In related news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,443.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SEI Investments Co purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. 22,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,104. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

