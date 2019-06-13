PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Up to $15.21

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $15.21. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 12689644 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

The company has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous special dividend of $0.03. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 72.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

