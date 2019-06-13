PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDRDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,786. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

