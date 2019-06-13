PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

PennantPark Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a payout ratio of 97.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $435.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $7.84.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.89 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Compass Point cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

In related news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $104,320.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur H. Penn acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,637.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

