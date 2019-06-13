Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Takes $451,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.29 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.98.

CMI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.11. 16,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,618. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $169.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

