Patten Group Inc. Acquires 1,126 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 46,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,006,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 149,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 37,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 648,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.64. 10,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $523.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 10,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Argus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.19 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. DA Davidson set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

